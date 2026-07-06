Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger marked the Fourth of July with a festive family outing as they spent the holiday alongside their children and extended family in Montecito, California.

The couple attended the town’s Fourth of July parade celebrating America’s 250th anniversary on Saturday, accompanied by their three children: daughters Lyla, 5, Eloise, 4, and 1-year-old son Ford.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger embraced the patriotic spirit by coordinating their outfits. Both wore American flag-themed T-shirts and baseball caps, while their daughters also sported festive looks featuring the stars and stripes. The Jurassic World actor was photographed holding hands with one of his daughters, while Schwarzenegger stayed close to the other as they enjoyed the parade.

The family celebration also included several of Katherine’s relatives, among them her mother, Maria Shriver, brother Patrick Schwarzenegger, and his wife, model Abby Champion.

Patrick and Champion also dressed for the occasion in red, white and blue ensembles. The The White Lotus actor paired a blue-and-white top with a red bandanna, while Champion opted for a red dress accented with a blue bandanna.

Pratt, who also shares 13-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, appeared to enjoy a relaxed day with his blended family as they joined the community festivities.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot in 2019, keep much of their family life private.