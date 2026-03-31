Chris Pratt melts hearts as he builds dollhouse for his daughters

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is once again melting hearts with a glimpse into her family life, this time praising husband Chris Pratt for a thoughtful gesture that has fans swooning.

The author took to Instagram on March 29 to share a video of the Marvel star hard at work, sanding down a wooden dollhouse he was building for their daughters, Lyla and Eloise. The clip, paired with Olivia Dean’s track Man I Need, captured a candid and affectionate moment that quickly resonated with followers.

Adding a playful yet heartfelt caption over the video, Katherine joked about her dependence on her husband, writing that she doesn’t quite relate to the idea of not needing a partner. Instead, she sweetly pointed out that moments like these make her appreciate Chris even more.

“I’ll never understand when women say ‘I don’t need my husband’ when I very much in fact do need my husband,” she shared, humorously adding, “because who else would build our daughters a dollhouse?”

Schwarzenegger Pratt captioned the video, “When you have a golden retriever husband >>>.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, who married in 2019, share three children together. Katherine often offers glimpses into their family dynamic. This latest post comes just weeks after she praised Chris for his ability to bring humor into difficult situations.