Chris Pratt says he changed his Italian accent in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

The Super Mario Bros. Movie” star Chris Pratt said his Italian accent needed some work before he could successfully voice Mario. Pratt said this for Entertainment Weekly’s Around the Table segment.

Pratt’s costar, Day, who voices Luigi in the movie, also had trouble nailing his Italian accent.

“We tried different things, different voices,” Day said. “Every now and then they would say, ‘Charlie, maybe a little less ‘Goodfellas’ in this one’ — I’m like, ‘Alright! I think you’re wrong, but fine!’ — until they landed on something they liked.”

“It was a really exciting and daunting challenge,” Pratt said. “Talking to these guys, they say, ‘You wanna do the Mario movie?’ I think both of us said yes. Didn’t even ask, ‘What’s the deal? What’s the story?’ ‘Yes, I’m in.'”

“And then we had to really dig in and figure out, Are they Italian? Are they American? We know a little bit about Charles Martinet’s voice that he’s sprinkled in there with the ‘Wahoo!’ and ‘It’s-a me!’ and these Mario things, but how do you craft a 90-minute narrative with an emotional through-line and create a living, breathing person about who you’ll care?” Pratt continued.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was released in theaters on April 5.

