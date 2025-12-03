Chris Pratt shares heartwarming Thanksgiving photos with wife and kids

The Marvel star Chris Pratt shared pictures from Thanksgiving Day with his wife and children.

In recent news, actor Chris Pratt shared a family photo, accompanied by his wife and children, all dressed up with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their daughters Lyla, 5, and Eloise, 3, as well as their son Ford, 13 months, and his son Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. The picture also had a simple caption, “Thankful”, given below.

The children’s faces were covered with white heart emojis to maintain their privacy. But their genetic similarity can still be seen through their hair. Lyla and Eloise even went a step further by twinning with hair bows and identical pink floral dresses, which also coordinated with mom Katherine’s pink frock.

As for Chris, he kept one hand on Jack’s shoulder as the tween put his growth spurt on display, nearly reaching the actor’s shoulder in the pic.

The 46-year-old subtly coordinated with son Ford in blue, rocking a plaid button-down paired with a khaki jacket, while his baby boy donned a cute blue jumpsuit.

The actor also shared a heartfelt moment between Katherine and their daughters cuddling on the couch, a photo of himself holding their newest addition and a picture of both him and Katherine watching the sunset with baby Ford.

And it wasn’t just the six of them getting in some family time over the holiday weekend. Katherine shared a holiday post of her own on December 1, this time giving a peek at her dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s, bond with his grandkids.