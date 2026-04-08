Chris Pratt spills on being typecast as ‘jerk boyfriend’ in his early career

Before becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars, Chris Pratt spent years playing characters audiences loved to hate.

In a candid interview with Entertainment Weekly on April 5, the 46-year-old actor reflected on the early phase of his career, revealing that he was frequently cast as what he bluntly described as the “jerk boyfriend.”

Looking back at his role in Bride Wars (2009), starring Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson, Pratt admitted it was a pattern he couldn’t escape. He played Fletcher, a controlling partner whose behavior made him far from the ideal romantic lead.

“This is the kind of role I was offered again and again,” Pratt shared. “The guy you don’t want to see end up with the girl.”

He further added, “I’ve been offered that a lot. I dined out on ‘d–khead boyfriend’ for a long time.”

It wasn’t just a one-off. Pratt took on similar roles in films like Wanted (2008), 10 Years (2010), and What’s Your Number? (2011), often portraying arrogant or unlikeable characters. Even in his early TV days on Everwood, his character had moments of being a typical jerk.

His turning point came with Parks and Recreation. Initially introduced as a lazy, unemployed boyfriend to Rashida Jones’ Ann Perkins, Pratt’s character Andy Dwyer was meant to be short-lived. However, his charm and comedic timing won over both fans and writers.

That shift proved to be career-changing. As Parks and Recreation neared its end, Pratt landed the role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), followed by the massive success of Jurassic World (2015). These projects catapulted him into global stardom and redefined his on-screen image.