Chris Pratt’s stunt double Tony McFarr’s cause of death revealed

The medical examiner, investigating Hollywood star Chris Pratt’s stuntman Tony McFarr’s death, has revealed the cause of his death.

The 47-year-old stuntman’s body was discovered in his home in May this year, with his mother saying that his passing was unexpected and shocking.

Tony McFarr had worked as Chris Pratt’s stunt double in franchises such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World.”

Following McFarr’s untimely demise, local authorities ran toxicology tests to determine the cause of his death.

Now, a local outlet has said that an irregular heartbeat due to an issue with his heart valves was declared the cause of his death, according to reports obtained from local authorities in Florida.

At the time of McFarr’s death, the Hollywood star paid a rich tribute to McFarr and recalled enjoying his time with the deceased during the shooting of their movies.

“I’ll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter,” the ‘Jurassic World’ star said.

In the latest medical report, the authorities revealed that alcohol poisoning and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a common lung disease restricting airflow, also led to breathing problems for the stuntman.

According to Tony McFarr’s autopsy report, he had a history of excessive alcohol abuse.

It is pertinent to mention that the medical examiner said that the deceased had probably been dead for some time as his body was decomposing when it was found in his home.

Apart from working as Chris Pratt’s stunt double, he also had a short acting career, in which he played minor roles in TV shows such as “One Tree Hill,” “Macgyver,” and “Burn Notice.”