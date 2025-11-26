Rush Hour: Chris Tucker, Jackie Chan poised for popular franchise's sequel?

American comedian-actor Chris Tucker and Hong Kong martial arts star Jackie Chan shook the showbiz arena through three Rush Hour films, leaving admirers wanting more.

The boys are seemingly ready to exchange the screen once more after a special request, even though Paramount did not intend to bring the pair back.

Semafor, in this regard, claimed that US President Donald Trump is aiming to revive the franchise by bringing Brett Ratner back as filmmaker for the reported movie.

Brett faced additional sexual assault claims in 2017, which had a bad impact on the sequel’s production, as five other women, including Elliott Page, filed accusations against the filmmaker.

Currently, the 56-year-old is notably working on the documentary “Melania,” which will hit cinemas in the first month of next year.

However, many fans, on the other hand, are anxiously awaiting the next part, as numerous others have asked if the revival will be able to continue the legacy of its herald.

The Dying Heart fans expressed their opinion on the next production on different internet platforms; a user on X (formerly Twitter) demonstrated sadness about the previous two characters, saying, “It will be sad because it won’t have the action of the first two repeating the same story about evil tech and AI.”

Further, this follows a decade-long gap, along with the third part, which dropped on August 10, 2007; nonetheless, it was not a box office success, grossing $258 million across the world against a $140 million production budget.

In May this year, iconic action star Jackie Chan showed his interest in reuniting with Chris Tucker for ‘Rush Hour 4’, more than 25 years after the original.

As the actor reprised his role of Mr Han in the recent ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ film, speculations about his return to the iconic ‘Rush Hour’ franchise began making the rounds on social media.