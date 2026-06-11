WASHINGTON D.C: U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, praised Pakistan for its efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran, calling Islamabad’s mediation role “important and commendable” as it seeks to facilitate dialogue and de-escalation.

Speaking at a fundraising event hosted by Pakistani cardiologist Dr. Mubashir Chaudhry, Van Hollen said he welcomed Pakistan’s efforts to bring parties closer to negotiations and help prevent further escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

He also criticized the origins of the war, saying it should never have been initiated by President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“That’s a direct quote from him (Netanyahu) where, early in this war against Iran, he said he’d been waiting 40 years to go to war against Iran with the United States,” Van Hollen said, referring to Netanyahu. “And so, you know, other American presidents have essentially said no. Donald Trump is the first president to be stupid enough and reckless enough to do it.”

The Maryland senator added that the United States was drawn into a conflict that should have been avoided and argued that diplomatic alternatives were ignored.

He described the military action against Iran as unlawful under international law, saying war can only be initiated if there is an imminent and clearly established threat. He said no evidence had been presented that Iran posed such a threat to the United States or the region.

“The Trump administration itself did not claim there was an imminent threat of attack from Iran,” Van Hollen said. “Absent that threshold, initiating or sustaining a war cannot be justified under international law.”

Van Hollen also praised Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement, saying its role in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran was helping create space for potential negotiations.

His remarks come as Pakistan continues to position itself as a mediator aimed at reducing regional tensions and encouraging renewed diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran.

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