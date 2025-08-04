WATCH: Moment Chris Woakes walks out to bat with arm in a sling

Chris Woakes was hailed a hero as he walked out to bat with one arm in a sling on the final day of the final India vs England Test on Monday.

The England pacer was ruled out of the final Test after dislocating his left shoulder while fielding on Thursday at the Oval.

However, the pacer decided to come out to bat when England lost nine wickets while chasing a 374-run target.

The hosts began Day 5 needing 35 runs to win the game and the five-match India vs England series.

However, three quick wickets reduced England to 357/9, and forced Chris Woakes to walk out to bat at No. 11.

As he walked out to bat with his arm in a sling, spectators lauded his dedication to the game by giving him a standing ovation.

Read more: Jamie Smith in spotlight as England set to chase crucial 35 runs against India

While Gus Atkinson faced much of the balls, giving little chance to India bowlers to bowl at Woakes, the pacer was visibly in pain running between the wickets.

Atkinson (17) was the last England batter to fall as India sealed a six-run victory in the final Test to level the series 2-2.

Chris Woakes remained unbeaten on zero, without facing a single ball.

Following the game, England captain Ben Stokes, who could not play the final Test due to an injury, lauded the pacer for his brave outing on the final day of the game.

“Unbelievable, yes, but it was never going to be a question. To go out there, running between the wickets, but we’ve had guys, Rishabh [Pant], broken foot, Bash [Shoaib Bashir] with a broken finger, and Chris going out there with a recently dislocated shoulder. It shows how much energy and effort has been put into this series,” the England captain said.

He, however, maintained his earlier stance against injury substitution in Tests, saying that Chris Woakes’s injury in the India vs England Test would not change his mind on the injury subs.

“I don’t see it being a thing. Sorry about this, but if somebody gets injured, tough s—,” Ben Stokes added.