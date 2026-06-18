Chrissy Teigen mourns father Ron Teigen Sr. at funeral, shares intimate photos

Chrissy Teigen gave fans a raw, intimate look at her grief as she laid her father, Ron Teigen Sr., to rest on June 16, 2026. The model and cookbook author shared funeral photos to Instagram Stories, showing her sitting beside his flower-covered coffin with husband John Legend and daughter Luna, 10, by her side.

The Funeral: Wearing Dad’s Vest, Surrounded by Family

Teigen, 40, posted several images from the memorial service. In one, she sits on the floor in black, leaning on Legend while Luna rests on her lap, all gazing up at Ron’s wooden coffin and framed photo. The casket was surrounded by pink and purple floral displays.

In a touching tribute, Teigen wore her father’s blue Olympina utility vest over her black outfit. “Dude, I get it,” she said in a video showing off the vest’s many pockets. “All my things are in here. My phone, glasses, I have everything… I get it, Dad”. Legend could be heard laughing gently at her observations.

Processing Grief Her Way: From Tortilla Slap Challenge to Tearful Tributes

Teigen also posted a lighthearted video of her and her mom, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, doing the tortilla slap challenge — filling their mouths with water and slapping each other with tortillas. “We quite literally don’t know what else to do,” she captioned it. Pepper and Ron split in 2019.

The posts came six days after Teigen announced Ron’s death on June 10 in a now-deleted emotional Instagram tribute: “Yesterday I woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one”. She described her shock despite expecting it: “I thought that since we talk about it and I’ve come to terms with him always having been an ‘old dad’ that I wouldn’t have fallen to the ground the way I did”.

Remembering “Papa Ron”: Salmon, Bass Guitars, and Love Letters

Teigen shared a video of Ron joking about salmon from his Pacific Northwest days: “Salmon this, salmon that… I got so much salmon I’ll never touch another salmon for the rest of my life”. She noted he “hated nearly everything in the world that wasn’t a bass guitar, swing dancing, wood carving, animals, YouTube, or his family”.

Months before his death, she wrote him a letter of gratitude: “About how hard he worked for us growing up and how much I love him. I am forever grateful for the moment I handed him the letter”. She ended her tribute: “I will talk to you every night. Thank you for being such a great dad. Until we complain again”.

John Legend commented: “We love you so much Papa Ron. I’m so glad you got to spend so much time with your grandbabies. I loved seeing you beam with pride at the beautiful family you helped create”. Legend postponed two shows following the death.

The “Debate”: Public Grieving and Social Media Boundaries

While Teigen’s posts drew overwhelming support, some online commentators questioned sharing such private funeral moments and the tortilla challenge video. Others defended her, saying grief has no rulebook and public figures often process loss openly with their communities.

Teigen has long been candid about family, loss, and mental health. She did not directly address criticism but has previously spoken about ignoring “AI-generated” narratives about her life. The funeral content appears consistent with her pattern of authentic, unfiltered sharing — from pregnancy loss to motherhood.