Christian Bale confirms role in Michael Mann's Heat 2

Following months of rumours, Christian Bale has officially confirmed his role in the eagerly awaited follow-up to Michael Mann’s 1995 crime epic, Heat.

The 52-year-old English actor announced his involvement in the project while promoting his most recent movie, The Bride!, which also stars Jessie Buckley (Hamnet). The American Psycho actor casually disclosed that he will “be back in Chicago soon for Heat 2” during an interview with Fox 32 News, though he did not provide further details.

While specific plot information for the film remains under wraps, it has been confirmed that Michael Mann, who previously collaborated with Christian Bale on Public Enemies, is directing the project. The film is an adaptation of the sequel novel Mann penned in 2022.

The story serves as both a prequel and a sequel, with a plot that spans several countries and time periods, including the late 1980s, mid-1990s, and 2000. While Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio are now officially attached, other stars—including Stephen Graham, Adam Driver, and Austin Butler—are also rumored to be involved in the production.

Earlier this month, American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis has disclosed that the much-anticipated reboot of his book’s adaptation has encountered a snag, as A-list actors are reportedly refusing to play the lead.

A new adaptation of the novel—which was famously turned into a 2000 film starring Christian Bale—was announced for a 2024 revival. However, despite initial excitement, several celebrities have distanced themselves from the project, which is set to be directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Ellis discussed the details on a recent edition of The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast. “A couple of high-profile actors, whom I can’t name, have turned it down,” he stated, adding, “I think maybe because they don’t want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale.”