Christian Bale looks unrecogniable in ‘Madden’ first look

Amazon MGM Studios has shared the first look at ‘Madden,’ starring Hollywood actors Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale.

The studio took to Instagram to share the first look at the film based on Raiders head coach John Madden.

“Your first-look at Nicolas Cage as John Madden and Christian Bale as Al Davis on [the] set of the upcoming film, Madden. Production is currently underway,” the post read.

‘Madden’ follows the coach-turned-broadcaster’s remarkable journey—from his Super Bowl-winning partnership with Al Davis and the Raiders, to creating Madden NFL, and becoming one of the most iconic voices in football history.

Directed by David O. Russell, the upcoming film also stars Hollywood actor John Mulaney as Trip Hawkins, Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, and Sienna Miller as Carol Davis.

While fans praised the first look at the characters, several were left stunned by the remarkable transformation of Christian Bale for the upcoming film.

The Hollywood actor was unrecognisable with a quiff and prosthetics while wearing sunglasses.

On the other hand, Nicolas Cage also transformed for the character with long hair.

Christian Bale will next be seen in Frankenstein movie ‘The Bride’ from actor-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The film also stars Hollywood actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Annette Bening.

As per the synopsis of the film: “A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born.

“She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.”