Christian Bale's American Psycho reboot faces hurdle

American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis has disclosed that the much-anticipated reboot of his book’s adaptation has encountered a snag, as A-list actors are reportedly refusing to play the lead.

A new adaptation of the novel—which was famously turned into a 2000 film starring Christian Bale—was announced for a 2024 revival. However, despite initial excitement, several celebrities have distanced themselves from the project, which is set to be directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Ellis discussed the details on a recent edition of The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast. “A couple of high-profile actors, whom I can’t name, have turned it down,” he stated, adding, “I think maybe because they don’t want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale.”

The 61-year-old author also revealed that screenwriter Scott Z. Burns has written a new script for the film following these rejections. Ellis noted that this version is “completely different” from the original movie directed by Mary Harron. “It’s a completely different take and is going to bear no resemblance to that movie,” he said.

The current casting difficulties suggest that history is repeating itself. Before Christian Bale was cast as Patrick Bateman—the Wall Street executive who doubles as a serial killer—the role was viewed as career suicide; Leonardo DiCaprio famously turned down the part.

While rumors suggested Austin Butler had entered negotiations to play the title character, Ellis denied these reports last January, questioning the involvement of the creative team as well. “I have a feeling it’s fake news,” he told World of Reel. “I heard somewhere… that there are no contracts. Austin Butler hasn’t signed anything… Luca doesn’t have a deal. Scott Burns, who is supposed to write the screenplay, doesn’t have a deal either.”

Additional rumors have linked Jacob Elordi to the role, while Patrick Schwarzenegger has also expressed interest in the project.