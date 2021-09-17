Christian Turner denies Britain’s role in cancellation of NZ tour

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Friday rejected speculations regarding their involvement in calling off New Zealand Cricket team’s tour to Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing a rebuttal of the speculations on social media, Christian Turner took to Twitter and said that speculation that British High Commission was involved in calling off New Zealand cricket team’s tour is untrue.

“This was a decision for the New Zealand authorities and taken independently,” he said.

Speculation that British High Commission was involved in PakvsNZ tour being called off are untrue; this was a decision for the New Zealand authorities & taken independently. I recognise that this is a sad day for cricket fans in 🇵🇰 & around 🌍 who were looking fwd to the series — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) September 17, 2021



The British High Commissioner said that he recognise that this is a sad day for cricket fans in Pakistan and around the globe who were looking forward to the series.

The New Zealand Cricket Board on Friday informed Pakistan Cricket Board and government that they have been “alerted to some security alert” and have thus decided to postpone the series scheduled to be played in Pakistan without consultation.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed termed the abrupt cancellation of Pakistan tour by New Zealand cricket team as a conspiracy saying that security institutes did not receive any threat in this regard.

“New Zealand’s prime minister spoke to our prime minister conveying that the team could be attacked after stepping out of their hotel,” he said adding that Imran Khan assured complete security to the team.

“We also offered New Zealand to play matches without public attendance after the recent development, however, they did not agree to it,” he said while terming the cancellation of the tour as a conspiracy but stop short of taking the name of those behind it.

The interior minister shared that 4000 cops were deployed for the security of the New Zealand team along with other security agencies.