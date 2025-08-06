Christina Applegate reveals hospitalisation due to severe pain

Hollywood actor Christina Applegate revealed she was hospitalised for days due to severe pain from a kidney infection.

Speaking during a podcast on August 5 from an LA hospital, the ‘Married… With Children’ actor said that she visited a hospital after returning from Europe, where she visited her family.

“I’m like, I wanna be admitted. I’m staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven’t even thought of, and I want them done,” she said.

However, her condition worsened the next day when she woke up with extreme pain on her right side.

“Of course, my brain’s like, ‘Oh, my appendix is bursting.’ So much pain. I’m screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 in the morning,” Christina Applegate said.

According to the Hollywood actor, the scan revealed she had a kidney infection, which spread to her left kidney as well.

“I’m just gonna be here. Because of this kidney infection, I have to have intravenous antibiotics right now. And that’s where we’re at,” she said in the August 5 podcast.

Christina Applegate has since been discharged from the hospital after her treatment for the kidney infection.

“I’m home and have been treated for the kidney infection. As far as my ongoing stomach thing, it’s a work in progress. I was there 7 days,” she said in a statement through her rep on Tuesday.

It is to be noted here that Applegate, a veteran actor, won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for ‘Friends’ in 2003.

She was nominated in the same category for the same show in 2004. The Hollywood actor was also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for ‘Samantha Who?’ in 2008 and 2009.