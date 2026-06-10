LOS ANGELES: A decade has passed since singer Christina Grimmie was killed by an obsessed fan, but the tragedy continues to be remembered as one of the most heartbreaking moments in modern pop music.

Grimmie, who rose to fame through YouTube before becoming a fan favorite on The Voice, was shot and killed on June 10, 2016, at the age of 22. The attack took place during a meet-and-greet session following her concert at Orlando’s Plaza Live Theater. The gunman, later identified as Kevin Loibl, took his own life moments after the shooting.

Her tragic death shocked the entertainment industry. Following the tragedy, discussions about the safety of artists during public appearances and fan interactions heated up.

Christina Grimmie, born in New Jersey, first gained attention by posting song covers on YouTube in 2009. Performing from her bedroom with a keyboard, she built a loyal audience and rebuilt a strong audience of nearly four million subscribers.

Her talent caught the attention of singer Selena Gomez, who later became a mentor and invited Grimmie to join her on tour. Following the singer’s death, Gomez remembered her as a deeply faithful and kind-hearted person.

Christina Grimmie’s profile rose even further in 2014 when she competed in Season 6 of The Voice. She impressed both viewers and judges with her astonishing performances and ultimately finished in third place under the mentorship of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

Two years later, with a promising music career ahead of her, Grimmie was performing in Orlando when tragedy struck.

According to investigators, Loibl had developed an unhealthy obsession with the singer. Authorities said he arrived at the venue armed with firearms, ammunition and a hunting knife. Her brother, Marcus Grimmie, immediately rushed to stop the attacker after the shooting and tackled him before the gunman fatally shot himself.

Christina Grimmie was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but could not be saved.

Her death sent shockwaves through Hollywood, with tributes pouring in from fellow artists and fans around the world. Christina Grimmie’s mentor, Adam Levine, covered the costs of her funeral.

The loss was felt even more deeply in Orlando, where another mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub occurred just two days later, claiming dozens of lives.

In the years since her death, Grimmie’s family has worked to keep her memory alive through the Christina Grimmie Foundation, which supports families affected by gun violence.

Ten years on, Christina Grimmie is remembered not only for her remarkable voice and musical talent, but also for the kindness that endeared her to fans and colleagues alike. While her life was cut tragically short, her influence continues to live on through her music and the charitable work carried out in her name.

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