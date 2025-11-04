Christina Perri and Paul Costabile end seven-year marriage

American singer and songwriter Christina Perri has filed for divorce from her husband and singer Paul Costabile, after seven years of marriage.

According to documents submitted by Perri to the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on November 3, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as their reason for their separation.

Perrie and Costabile were married on December 12 December 12, 2017, and shared two daughters: Carmella Stanley, 7, and Pixie Rose, 3. Perrie listed their date of separation as November 3 and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. She also asked the court to deny spousal support to Costabile.

The divorce documents also indicate that the couple had a prenuptial agreement dated December 11, 2017.

The couple announced their marriage on Instagram in 2017. Costabile shared a heartfelt post about meeting his “dream girl” four years ago and expressing gratitude for their relationship and impending family.

Perri and Costabile welcomed their first daughter, Carmella, in January 2018. In January 2020, Perri revealed she had a miscarriage at 11 weeks, and later that year, she announced another pregnancy that ended in stillbirth in November. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Pixie, in October 2022.

In addition to her personal life, Perri recently published a children’s book inspired by her hit song “A Thousand Years” in April.

