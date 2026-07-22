Christopher Nolan revealed that The Odyssey was a natural follow-up to his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. He further explained that both films suffer the consequences of power and conflict, while they place greater emphasis on women’s perspective than many viewers might expect.

In an interview with Variety alongside producer Emma Thomas and members of the cast, Nolan said the ancient Greek epic offered an opportunity to examine many of the same themes that fascinated him in Oppenheimer, but through an entirely different lens.

According to the filmmaker, Homer’s story is not simply an action-packed adventure but a meditation on war, trauma and the people left behind. That approach shaped the film’s portrayal of Penelope, Circe and other female characters, whose roles Nolan sought to deepen while remaining faithful to the spirit of the original text.

Producer Emma Thomas noted that modern audiences often underestimate how central women are to The Odyssey, pointing out that Penelope’s resilience and intelligence drive much of the emotional weight of the story. Rather than existing solely as figures waiting for Odysseus to return, the women influence the narrative at every stage of his journey.

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Anne Hathaway, who played “Penelope”, echoed that sentiment, describing the queen of Ithaca as a woman whose strength comes not from physical power but from patience, strategy and unwavering determination. Samantha Morton, who portrays Circe, similarly said the film approaches the legendary sorceress as a complex figure shaped by experience rather than a one-dimensional villain.

For Nolan, those themes connect directly with Oppenheimer. While the earlier film explored the devastating consequences of scientific discovery and warfare, The Odyssey examined the emotional aftermath of conflict and the cost of returning home after years of violence. The director suggested that both films ask how individuals live with the decisions they make during extraordinary moments in history.

The filmmaker also explained that he deliberately avoided shouting instructions on set, instead favouring a calm working environment despite the film’s enormous scale. With much of the production shot on location using IMAX cameras and practical effects, Nolan said maintaining focus and collaboration was essential to bringing Homer’s world to life.

Released to record-breaking box office numbers, The Odyssey has sparked widespread discussion not only for its technical achievements but also for its reinterpretation of one of literature’s oldest stories.

Nolan believes the enduring appeal of Homer’s epic lies in its humanity, arguing that beneath the monsters and mythology is a story about family, grief, endurance and the people whose quiet strength often shapes history as much as the heroes themselves.