British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan has candidly discussed his experience working with Tom Holland on the upcoming Greek epic, The Odyssey. In this ancient tale, the Spider-Man star portrays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus (Matt Damon) and Penelope (Anne Hathaway).

The Oscar-winning filmmaker commended the 30-year-old actor’s skill during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Christopher Nolan disclosed that he had never collaborated with Holland prior to The Odyssey and expressed his desire to do so again.

“I’ve not worked with him before, but I would love to work with him again. I mean, he’s just an incredible talent—as everybody else but me knew before I got into it with him,” the 55-year-old director said. “He’s just so, so great,” the Oppenheimer filmmaker continued.

nolan wants to work with tom again i’m crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/JfC2qtqUYm — francesca ✶࿐ (@hllandayalali) May 5, 2026

Nolan’s eagerly anticipated 2026 project is being noted for its ambitious scale; notably, it continues his legacy of pioneering large-format cinematography. The film, poised to launch on July 17, boasts a remarkable lineup including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.

Earlier on Tuesday, Christopher Nolan offered a glimpse into the production, providing insight into his ambitious adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic. The newly released trailer teases Matt Damon as Odysseus facing one of mythology’s most iconic monsters, the Cyclops, while back in Ithaca, Robert Pattinson’s Antinous appears poised to seize power. The footage also offers fresh looks at Charlize Theron as Circe, Zendaya as Athena, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Tom Holland as Telemachus.

Set against vast seas, shadowy palaces, and looming battles, the trailer suggests Nolan is leaning fully into the mythic scale of the story while centering the political and personal turmoil awaiting Odysseus at home.