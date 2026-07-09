Christopher Nolan hints at directing horror movie

Although the Oscar-winning director maintains that he won’t enter the genre unless he finds a subject that truly excites him, Christopher Nolan has once again stated his desire to direct a horror film.

Nolan discussed his long-standing fascination with horror while promoting his next epic, The Odyssey, explaining why viewers haven’t yet seen a traditional horror movie from him. The filmmaker claims that a lack of enthusiasm has never been the barrier. Rather, he believes that every project must start with the right concept, and that particular story simply haven’t come along yet.

“I’d love to make a horror movie, but it’s all about the idea,” Christopher Nolan said during an interview. He continued, “It’s all about whether there is a story that really compels you, and I’ve never found that for myself.”

Nolan feels that elements of the genre are already present in his body of work, despite the fact that he has never helmed a straightforward horror film. He used Oppenheimer as an example, characterizing it as a movie with strong horror undercurrents due to its somber subject matter and the unsettling psychological experience of spending so much time inside that narrative.

Additionally, Christopher Nolan advised viewers to anticipate terrifying sequences in The Odyssey. The film, which is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, features horrific encounters, otherworldly threats, and legendary monsters that all contribute to an atmosphere of tension and dread. The director claimed that he leaned into the darker aspects of the source material when adapting the beloved tale for the big screen.

He clarified that horror’s capacity to elicit an instantaneous emotional response makes it one of the most powerful genres in cinema. Rather than relying solely on dialogue or exposition, horror utilizes atmosphere, tension, and visual storytelling to immerse viewers in what the characters are experiencing.

“I think it’s a genre that is essentially cinematic,” Nolan remarked. “It’s a visceral genre—one where you’re really trying to give the audience a physical feeling of what the characters are going through.”

Nolan has regularly tackled disturbing themes throughout his career, despite not having a traditional horror film on his filmography. While Insomnia explored guilt, obsession, and psychological manipulation through its serial killer plot, The Prestige combined mystery, sacrifice, and unsettling, macabre concepts into one of the director’s darkest films. Many viewers have also highlighted terrifying individual scenes in Interstellar, Inception, and Batman Begins, despite those movies belonging to entirely different genres.

With horror’s ongoing commercial and critical success, interest in seeing Nolan direct a horror film has only increased. Original horror films have continued to draw massive audiences in recent years, while prominent filmmakers have increasingly gravitated toward psychological and supernatural storytelling.

Following the massive success of Oppenheimer, which became one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies in history, Nolan has immense creative flexibility with Universal Pictures. This freedom has fueled speculation that he might someday tackle a tighter passion project completely independent of the massive historical and science-fiction productions for which he is most well-known.

But for the time being, The Odyssey remains his primary focus. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in the ambitious epic, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal. The movie, which opens in theaters on July 17, has already generated a massive amount of excitement, with early buzz praising its sheer scope and artistry.