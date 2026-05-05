Christopher Nolan offers first look at 'The Odyssey' trailer

Christopher Nolan revealed a peek into the upcoming film, The Odyssey. He offered a clear insight into the film, yet at his ambitious adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic.

The newly released trailer teases Matt Damon as Odysseus facing one of mythology’s most iconic monsters, the Cyclops, while back in Ithaca, Robert Pattinson’s Antinous appears poised to seize power. The footage also offers fresh looks at Charlize Theron as Circe, Zendaya as Athena, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Tom Holland as Telemachus.

The scene is set against vast seas, shadowy palaces, and looming battles; the trailer suggests Nolan is leaning fully into the mythic scale of the story while centering the political and personal turmoil waiting for Odysseus at home.

The film marks Nolan’s 13th directorial feature and follows the massive success of Oppenheimer, which earned nearly $959 million worldwide and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The Odyssey is also set to make history as the first narrative feature shot entirely with IMAX cameras. Universal will release the film on July 17, when it will open alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day in what could become one of the summer’s biggest box office clashes.