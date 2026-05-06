Christopher Nolan appreciated the recent release classic, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his forthcoming film, The Odyssey, where he shared his thoughts on the sequel to the 2006 fashion classic. When he asked if he’d seen The Devil Wears Prada 2, Christopher replied, “I watched it last night.” He further added, “It was fabulous. With Emily Blunt as well, Terrific”.

The director also lauded Emily Blunt’s performance in the film. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released in theaters on May 1.

Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Tom Holland play lead roles in the fantasy action film. The Odyssey will be released in cinemas on July 17. Anne Hathaway played the character of the wife of King Odysseus, Queen Penelope, in the film. She previously worked with Christopher on Oppenheimer.

Also, Christopher is currently busy promoting his upcoming project, The Odyssey. The highly anticipated film is Christopher’s 13th directorial project.