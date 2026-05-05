Christopher Nolan unveiled the reason behind his film adaptation of Homer’s poem The Odyssey.

The Oscar-winning director is back with another big project, The Odyssey, which is a Greek epic starring Matt Damon. The new trailer of the film was dropped by Universal Studios, showing glimpses of Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, and Robert Pattinson.

Following the trailer release, Nolan appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he disclosed why he chose Homer for film adaptation. The 55-year-old filmmaker explained, “I mean, you’re always looking for something that hasn’t been done before, and Greek mythology, even though so many of us are familiar with it, you know, from when we’re kids and the way in which it’s the underpinnings of all stories as you say in Western literature.”

Chris insisted that he had grown up watching movies like the Clash of the Titans from Ray Harryhausen, but no Greek mythology has been made on a big budget.

The Dark Knight director added, “That’s the kind of gap you’re looking for as a filmmaker. It’s like, how could we get in there and really try to bring something new for audiences? It’s just one of the great adventure stories, and I really wanted to see it done justice.” The Odyssey is scheduled to hit theatres globally on July 17.