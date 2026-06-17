Oscar-winning British filmmaker Christopher Nolan will be visiting India for the world premiere of his upcoming Greek epic movie, The Odyssey.

The much-anticipated film of the year features an outstanding ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron. The Odyssey is based on Homer’s poem of the same name. The action thriller is set to release in IMAX on July 17. Therefore, the premiere is expected to take place around the same time in India at the PVR Icon IMAX: Phoenix Palladium.

According to the reports, Nolan will attend the event while Matt, Tom, and producer Emma Thomas will accompany them in Mumbai. The Odyssey will mark Nolan’s first film to ever get a world premiere in India.

On the other hand, the director of The Dark Knight has created history as his new film becomes the first-ever movie in Hollywood to be shot completely on IMAX cameras. The Odyssey will appear in theatres three years after the applaudable success of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Earlier today, it was reported that the makers and Universal Pictures International have officially added Mumbai as an official stop for the film’s global premiere tour along with London, New York and Paris.