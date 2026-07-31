Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey triggers massive player spike for Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster film The Odyssey is crossing major box-office milestones, driving a massive surge in engagement for Ubisoft’s 2018 action-RPG Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. Active player counts nearly doubled across console and PC platforms within ten days of the movie’s premiere.

Ancient Greece Trend Fuels 90% Increase in Active Players

Theatrical release of The Odyssey has sparked a major comeback for ancient Greece in gaming. According to Alinea Analytics analyst Rhys Elliott, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey saw a huge jump in players across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam.

In just ten days, total daily active users nearly doubled, climbing from 122,000 on the film’s opening day to 233,000 — a roughly 90% increase. Xbox led the surge with a 134% jump, going from 36,000 to 84,000 DAUs. PlayStation also nearly doubled to 114,000 active players, while Steam saw a 26% increase on PC.

A big factor appears to be subscription access. With Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey available on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium, moviegoers could jump straight into the game without buying a separate copy.

Smart Marketing and “Ammunition” for a Future Remake

Recognizing the cultural momentum surrounding Nolan’s film, Ubisoft capitalized on the heightened interest in Greek mythology:

Targeted Campaigns: Ubisoft ran synchronized social media campaigns and promoted its combat-free educational mode, Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, as an interactive companion piece for cinema audiences.

Remake Potential: Industry analysts note that while software sales moved modestly (around 400,000 copies year-to-date), the surge in pure player engagement gives Ubisoft compelling data to consider an eventual “AC Odyssey Resynced” remake—similar to its recent Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remaster strategy.

The “Hollywood Effect” on Legacy Video Games

The bump in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey players is part of a bigger “Hollywood Effect” on legacy games. When a major film or TV show brings attention back to a setting, players tend to revisit the games set in that same world.

We’ve seen this before. After Prime Video’s Fallout series premiered, activity spiked across Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Fallout: New Vegas.

With Nolan’s The Odyssey, the connection is thematic rather than a direct adaptation. While Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey is set during the Peloponnesian War — about 800 years after the events of Homer’s Odyssey — both stories share core ideas: an outcast hero sailing the Aegean Sea, trying to find their way home and reclaim their family.