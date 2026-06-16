Christopher to return as George Washington in "Hamilton" for the musical's 11th anniversary

Christopher Jackson, a member of the original cast, is heading back to room where it happens. Tony-nominated actor Christopher Jackson will reprise his role as George Washington on Broadway in “Hamilton” for a strictly limited run this fall.

The Return: Dates, Venue, and “Deeply Meaningful Homecoming”

Jackson announced his return Tuesday, June 16, on the Today show. He will begin performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Monday, September 8, 2026, and play through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

“Returning to Hamilton as George Washington is a deeply meaningful homecoming,” said Jackson. “This show changed my life, and it remains one of the great honors of my career to be part of telling this story. To step back into this room, with this company and this audience, is something I will never take for granted.”

The run will coincide with the musical’s 11th anniversary on Broadway. “Hamilton” opened at the Richard Rodgers on August 6, 2015, and celebrated 10 years on Broadway in August 2025.

Why Now: The 10-Year Itch and “HMP Dubai”

Jackson told Today that the 10-year anniversary inspired him to revisit the role “one last time.” “Last year being the 10 year anniversary, I started to get the itch,” he said. “There are few opportunities that you get to have that give you a chance to really dig in. And it’s a lot of new people, but same old building – my favorite building in New York. So I’m super excited about it.”

Producer Jeffrey Seller added, “Lin-Manuel wrote George Washington with Chris’ gorgeous voice and musicality in his head. How lucky are we that we get to experience his George Washington one last time?”

Following Leslie Odom, Jr. Back to Broadway

Jackson is the second principal from the original Broadway company to return. Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. Reprised his role as Aaron Burr last fall, and the engagement was so popular that “Hamilton” broke its own record, selling out in record time and raking in over $4 million in a single week for the first time since 2018.

Although Jackson performed the role for over a year in the original run, he joked he’ll need a little rehearsal. “It’s out of my mind, but I’ve got a little time. And I’ve done it a few times.”

Jackson’s ‘Hamilton’ Legacy and Beyond

Jackson originated the role of George Washington Off-Broadway and on Broadway, earning him a 2016 Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and a Grammy as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording. Jackson is also a founding member of Freestyle Love Supreme with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

His other Broadway credits include In the Heights, The Lion King, Memphis, After Midnight, Bronx Bombers, Holler If Ya Hear Me, and most recently, Hell’s Kitchen. His television work includes CBS’s Bull, HBO Max’s And Just Like That…, and he lent his voice to “We Know the Way” for Disney’s Moana.

“There’s nothing that I have done that has challenged me in the way that show does,” Jackson told AP. “I wanted to touch the thing that I feel turned me into an artist in a way that nothing I’d ever done had done.”