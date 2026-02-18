Christy Carlson Romano becomes emotional about her health report

Christy Carlson Romano shared about her health and became emotional.

On February 17, the actress posted a video on her Instagram and opened up about her recent health journey.

In the video, she told her supporters that she and her husband, Brendan Rooney has taken cancer screenings, and her family has a previous history of the disease. As both of her parents were diagnosed with some form of cancer, and though her mother “beat it,” Romano said her father “eventually didn’t.” Her maternal grandmother also died of lung cancer, she said.

Romano added, when she received her results, they were negative, ”Romano added of receiving her results while filming in Florida. She paused, sighed, and continued, “Mine did not come back negative”.

The Even Stevens alum will now get a PET scan, which uses “a radioactive tracer to check for signs of cancer, heart disease and brain disorders,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Romano said she is “fighting with companies to get the scan “covered.” She began to cry as she remembered late actor James Van Der Beek, who died at 48 years old on February 11 after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer in August 2023.

“I live in Austin, and I was able to meet James Van Der Beek a bunch. His family’s amazing. He’s a pillar of our community in Texas,” Romano said of the Dawson’s Creek actor, who lived in Austin with his wife, Kimberly and their six children. “They always were raising money for the most amazing charities, and he’s not with us anymore. Cancer is everywhere. Which is why I got this test”.

Romano said she was in “disbelief” about the results and hoped to “not think about it much” and tried to focus on other things, like the movie she filmed and her upcoming memoir.

“Very vulnerable time for me,” Romano said. “About 367 days since I got shot in the face.” Last February, Romano revealed she had been shot in the eye while shooting clay pigeons as part of Rooney’s birthday celebration. Romano remained optimistic in her Tuesday video. “It’s time to have a strong sense of faith and know that it’s in God’s hands, most of it. I’m sure people think I’m overreacting, but I’m not, because cancer is pretty serious, and I have two little girls”.

“This is a very emotional post,” Carlson, who shares daughters Sophia, 7, and Isabella, 9, with Rooney, said through her tears. “When you’re somebody like me, you kinda have to take life a day at a time, really be grateful for all the amazing stuff around you. That’s why I always try to make jokes, and I try to be funny. Not just because I’m trying to be liked, or stay relevant. I don’t share that a lot. So when my book comes out, you’re gonna find out a lot of stuff about me that you didn’t know.” “Right now the news is that something is going on,” Romano added in her caption. “I’m nervous and a bit scared (heck, who wouldn’t be!)”.

She revealed she was hesitant to post as she didn’t want to come off as “cringe,” but ultimately decided to share to encourage others to get screened.

“Let’s keep the good vibes going, and I will keep you all posted as I get more information,” she concluded.

In the comments section, Rooney sent Romano love and wrote, “You got this my beautiful wife. We will figure this out and destroy any problem that comes your way. I love you beyond words.”