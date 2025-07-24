‘Feels So Good’ composer Chuck Mangione dies at 84

American musician Chuck Mangione, whose single ‘Feels So Good’ was a constant bit on ‘King of the Hill,’ has died at the age of 84.

In a statement to US media outlets on Thursday, his family confirmed that the prolific musician died in his sleep on July 22.

“The family of Chuck Mangione is deeply saddened to share that Chuck peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home in Rochester, New York, on July 22, 2025,” the statement read.

“Chuck’s love affair with music has been characterised by his boundless energy, unabashed enthusiasm, and pure joy that radiated from the stage,” the statement added.

While he released 30 albums in his career, the American musician is best known for his 1977 single, ‘Feels So Good.’

Soon after its release, the single from an album of the same name grabbed the No. 4 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The album went on to reach No. 2 on the Billboard albums chart in 1978.

‘Feels So Good’ found a new lease of life after becoming an ongoing bit on the animated series, ‘King of the Hill.’

Chuck Mangione also secured a recurring voice-acting role in the animated series.

Mangione, who took music lessons at age 8, sold millions of records throughout his decades-long music career.

Among the several awards, he nabbed two Grammys, including the award for best instrumental composition for ‘Bellavia’ in 1977 and for best pop instrumental performance for ‘The Children of Sanchez’ in 1979.

Chuck Mangione also composed ‘Give It All You Got,’ the official theme for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.