Chuck Norris announces passing of former wife Diane Holechek

The Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris’s former wife, Diane Holechek, passed away from this temporary universe at the age of 84.

Norris, 85, wrote a Facebook note announcing Diane Holechek’s passing on Sunday, December 21. The action actor posted a black-and-white picture of the ex-couple with their 63-year-old son, Mike Norris, and 60-year-old son, Eric Norris.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my ex-wife, Dianne, has passed away. After being married for 30 years, we were able to find a way to remain close friends, and those years of friendship meant the world to me,” Chuck Norris said in his Facebook note.

“Dianne was an incredible person. She was kind, intelligent, and lived life to the fullest. Her presence in my life will never be forgotten. She was also a loving and devoted mother to our sons, Mike and Eric, who were always her greatest pride.” Chuck continued.

According to several outlets, Norris and Holecek married in 1958 while still teenagers, having first connected as high school students in Torrance, California.

Their older son, Mike, followed in Chuck’s footsteps as an actor and stunt performer in Hollywood, while their younger son Eric dabbled in professional racing with NASCAR before settling into his own role as a stunt coordinator and driver in Hollywood.

Multiple outlets reportedly claimed that Holechek and Norris got divorced in 1989 after splitting up in 1988. “Even as our lives took different directions, we continued to care deeply for one another, and I will forever cherish the memories we built together,” Chuck stated in his FB note.

TMZ was first to report news of Holechek’s death on Dec. 21. Their son Mike told the outlet she died peacefully at her home in Texas after a lengthy bout with dementia.

