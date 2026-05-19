Chuck Norris' family breaks silence with an emotional tribute

American martial artist and actor, Chuck Norris, is being remembered in a heartfelt post, two months after his death in March.

​The legendary actor’s family took to his official Instagram account on Monday to pen a tribute in honor of Norris’ two-month death anniversary. His family expressed gratitude for the internet memes known as “Chuck Norris Facts,” as they connected him with a younger generation.

In the post he mentioned, “Many of you may wonder what the Chuck Norris Facts meant to him. He truly appreciated them, and so many of them made him laugh hysterically”.

The caption continued, “Everywhere he went, someone always had a new one ready for him. But what meant the most to him was how they connected him with a younger generation. Even people who had never seen Walker, Texas Ranger or his older films still knew his name because of the memes, and he genuinely loved that”.

The late star’s family also noted, “Knowing he was part of something that made people laugh across generations brought him a lot of joy. Truthfully, there may have been no bigger fan of the Chuck Norris Facts than Chuck Norris himself”.

​A throwback video of Norris was also shared, in which he can be seen punching the camera, which transitioned into an animated video of Earth exploding. Norris, famous for his roles in A Force of One and An Eye for an Eye, died at the age of 86 on March 19 after suffering from an undisclosed “medical emergency.”

​His family said in a statement at the time, “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”