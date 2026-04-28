Chuck Norris’ family pens emotional note to fans

Chuck Norris’s family penned down an emotional note for his fans, expressing gratitude for their love and support.

On April 27, Monday, the action film star’s family took to the late actor’s official Instagram account to post the emotional message along with a picture of Chuck.

In the statement, they noted, “From Chuck Norris’s family, we’d like to thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown during this difficult time. It truly means more to us than we can express. Seeing how much he meant to all of you and the countless lives he impacted has been incredibly meaningful to our family”.

They continued, “We will continue to honor his legacy by sharing his life, values, and the moments that defined who he was. Not just as someone the world looked up to, but as the man we knew and loved.

​”He truly appreciated every single one of you and never took that support for granted,” the statement concluded. In the image posted along with the caption, Chuck can be seen wearing boxing gloves while posing for the picture at a beach outing. For those unversed, Chuck, known for his roles in A Force of One and An Eye for an Eye, passed away at the age of 86 on March 20 after suffering from an undisclosed “medical emergency.”

​His family said in a statement at the time, “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”