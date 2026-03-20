Chuck Norris hospitalized in Hawaii after sudden medical emergency

Chuck Norris was taken to the hospital after a sudden medical emergency in Hawaii, just days after celebrating his 86th birthday.

According to reports, the incident happened within the last 24 hours while the actor was on the island of Kauai. The exact cause of the medical emergency has not been made public so far.

Sources, however, noted that Norris is now in good spirits, with people close to him describing him as upbeat despite the scare. One friend who recently spoke to him said he was even joking, suggesting he is recovering well.

The situation came as a surprise, especially as Norris had appeared active shortly before the incident. He was reportedly training on the island just a day earlier. The timing has drawn more attention because it follows closely after his birthday.

The Walker and Texas Ranger star had marked the occasion by sharing a video of himself sparring with a trainer, showing he was still keeping up with his fitness routine.

In the recent post, he noted, “I don’t age. I level up”. He also added that he felt grateful for another year of good health and the ability to keep doing what he loves.

Norris, who also starred alongside Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon, has long been known for maintaining an active lifestyle even in his later years.