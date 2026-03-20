Chuck Norris, martial arts master and film icon, dies at 86

The world has lost a true titan of toughness. Chuck Norris, the martial arts master turned Hollywood powerhouse and internet icon, has passed away at the age of 86. His family confirmed the news on Friday, noting that the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star died peacefully in morning, surrounded by his loved ones.

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While the family has requested privacy regarding the specific circumstances of his passing, their tribute painted a picture of a man whose off-screen heart was as large as his on-screen persona.

Chuck Norris’ Humble Beginnings

Born Carlos Ray Norris in 1940, Chuck Norris didn’t start out as the invincible figure we know today. Raised in Oklahoma, he often described himself as a shy, unathletic child who faced a difficult upbringing.

His trajectory changed forever when he joined the Air Force and discovered martial arts while stationed in South Korea. He returned home to become a world-class karate champion, eventually catching the eye of the legendary Bruce Lee. Their iconic showdown in The Way of the Dragon (1972) remains one of the most celebrated fight scenes in cinematic history.

The Face of American Justice

Throughout the 1980s, Chuck Norris solidified his status as an action hero with a string of box-office hits, including:

Missing in Action

The Delta Force

Lone Wolf McQuade

Code of Silence

However, it was his nine-season run as Cordell Walker in Walker, Texas Ranger that made him a household fixture. As the steely-eyed Marine veteran dispensing justice via roundhouse kicks, Chuck Norris came to embody a rugged, old-school moral code that resonated with millions of viewers worldwide.

A Legacy Beyond the Screen

In his later years, Chuck Norris enjoyed a surreal second act as a “living meme.” A new generation embraced him through “Chuck Norris Facts,” a series of satirical tall tales celebrating his supposed superhuman strength. Though he often laughed off the internet fame, it served as a testament to the indestructible image he had built over six decades.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength,” his family stated. “To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather… the heart of our family.”

The man who once famously said success was “extremely difficult” to achieve leaves behind a legacy of discipline, faith, and an indelible mark on American pop culture.