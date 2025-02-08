What does the future hold for the “Chukcy” after abrupt cancellation?

Horror fans from all around the world are in for a treat from Chucky, despite SyFy puling the plug on horror series after three seasons, Devon Sawa isn’t convinced that the iconic killer doll is gone for good.

Devon Sawa, who hilariously met his demise in multiple roles throughout the series, believes fans haven’t seen the last of Chucky just yet.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Devon Sawa cleared the air on the future of the Child’s Play franchise following Chucky’s abrupt cancellation in September 2024.

Though Devon Sawa felt heartbroken over the show’s end, he is still pretty optimistic. He pointed out that Chucky still dominates in merchandise sales and pop culture relevance, making it highly unlikely that the franchise will stay dead for long.

The horror genre fans were delighted earlier when Final Destination Bloodlines teaser trailer was released, just in time for the series’ 25th anniversary.

The trailer reveals a chilling glimpse into the latest addition to the iconic horror franchise, set to release in theaters on May 16.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, known for their work on Freaks and Kim Possible, the film brings fresh blood to the Final Destination universe.

The Final Destination: Bloodlines trailer features a tattoo artist who meets a gruesome fate due to a horrific chain of events.

With a script penned by Guy Busick (Scream VI) and Lori Evans (Lucky Dog), the trailer promises more terrifying deaths and ominous premonitions.

As the death toll rises, the trailer leaves fans wondering if this film will follow the franchise’s classic formula of eerie predictions and deadly outcomes.

The Final Destination: Bloodlines trailer teases bloody chaos and dramatic fatalities. The cast includes Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, and others, bringing an exciting mix of new talent to the franchise.

Fans of the series will be eager to see how this film connects to the previous installments. However, with plot details kept under wraps, the Final Destination: Bloodlines trailer leaves much to the imagination, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.