Chuwi has quietly released a new gaming laptop called the GTBook X. Although it uses a fairly new processor, the company chose to pair it with an older Nvidia GPU from the Ampere era. This means it misses out on newer features such as Frame Generation and Multi-Frame Generation (MFG).

These features are becoming increasingly useful for budget gaming laptops.

The GTBook X runs on an Intel Core 7 230H, a Raptor Lake processor with six performance cores, four efficiency cores, and 16 threads. It can reach speeds up to 5.2 GHz and includes 24 MB of Intel Smart Cache.

It comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU that has 4 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Chuwi sets the GPU at 80 W TGP, and Dynamic Boost can increase the GPU power to 95 W. The company claims a combined dynamic CPU and GPU power of up to 140 W.

The GTBook X also has a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It’s unclear if the hardware can actually deliver 144 FPS without using upscaling.

The laptop includes 16 GB of DDR5 memory and a 512 GB PCIe SSD. You can upgrade the RAM to 64 GB using two SO-DIMM slots, and the two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots support up to 2 TB of storage.

Unfortunately, upgrading the laptop could end up costing as much as buying a second one.

Chuwi equips the GTBook X with a dual-fan cooling system and five heat pipes. For connectivity, it offers HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort, USB-C 3.2, three USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and an SD card reader, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It also comes with an RGB-backlit keyboard and Windows 11 Pro.

The Chuwi GTBook X Laptop GamingBook is currently available on the company’s US store for $999. While this isn’t a cheap price for the hardware, it’s likely the best deal you’ll find for now given the current market.