Chwalinska reaches French Open semi-finals

World number 114 Maja Chwalinska continued her stunning French Open run on Wednesday by beating 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya to become just the second women’s qualifier to reach the last four at Roland Garros in the professional era.

Chwalinska again defied the odds to down the Russian 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 at the quarter-final stage.

Prior to her run in Paris, Chwalinska had only ever won two tour-level matches on clay in her career, now she stands one victory away from competing for the biggest title the surface has to offer.

Standing in the 24-year-old’s way in Friday’s semi-final will be either world number one Aryna Sabalenka or 25th seed Diana Shnaider.

Regardless of the outcome of that match, Chwalinska has ensured her spot in the annals of Roland Garros by equalling, at least, the result of Nadia Podoroska, who in 2020 became the first woman in the Open era to come through qualifying and reach the semi-finals at the clay-court Grand Slam.

What a moment for Maja!! The dream run continues for the world No.114 ✨#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/MYxebJdnef — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2026

“I honestly don’t know what’s going on. I know I repeat myself but every single match here is kind of crazy for me so I’m very grateful,” Chwalinska said.

“I’m happy it looks like that but I was definitely nervous, it’s normal, you know, I care,” she added when asked about her calm demeanour on court.

“I just try to win every match that I’m playing.

“I’m playing against the best players in the world so I won’t compare myself to them.”

The diminutive Pole had two chances to serve out the opener at 5-1 and 5-3 but was broken in blustery conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier as Kalinskaya fought back to level at five-apiece.

In the tie-break, Chwalinska got some daylight between herself and the Russian at 6-3, before taking the first set when Kalinskaya overcooked a loopy defensive backhand.

She moved to the edge of victory by again securing a double break to take a 4-1 lead.

Kalinskaya again fought back, but this time Chwalinska stopped her in the ninth game, sealing match point when the 27-year-old hit long off her forehand wing.

Defeat for Kalinskaya brings an end to her first last-eight run at Roland Garros.