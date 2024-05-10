CIA inspector arrested for kidnapping citizen

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Department of Sindh conducted an operation and arrested a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police inspector over corruption charges, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imtiaz Abro, Director of Anti-Corruption, has brought to light a troubling case implicating a CIA police inspector named Abid Ali in the kidnapping of a citizen named Adnan.

Adnan, who arrived in Karachi on March 25 with plans to travel to Europe, was reportedly abducted by Inspector Abid Ali on April 7 near Karachi’s Sadar area who demanded ransom for Adnan’s release.

After not receiving the asked ransom, Inspector Abid purportedly staged an arrest on April 19 near Hub River Road, claiming the custody of Adnan’s remand.

According to Abro, Inspector Abid had already received Rs 3 million as ransom and was demanding an additional Rs 800,000 for Adnan’s release.

The anti-corruption authorities apprehended Inspector Abid while he was receiving Rs 100,000 of the ransom amount.

As a result, Police Inspector Abid Hussain is expected to be remanded in custody pending the filing of a case by anti-corruption authorities.