CIA legal status: Court seeks report from CCPO Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued a written order and sought Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore to appear before the court on August 10, ARY News reported.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of Lahore High Court issued a one-page written order for the hearing of the application related to the legality of the establishment of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

According to the order, the judge ordered CCPO Lahore to appear in person on August 10 and present a comprehensive and detailed report on the upcoming hearing, shedding light on the legislative foundation of the CCPO’s office and its role in relation to the CIA.

The Inspector General (IG) and the Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) have jointly issued not one, but two explicit orders that underscore the gravity of this situation.

The first directive mandates the legalization of the CIA, a move that has ignited fervent discussions within legal and security circles.