The CIA TV show was renewed for season 2 in March. The final of season 1 will be aired on May 18. The producer Dick Wolf debuted and absolutely crushed the expectations of viewers.

The premiere drew over 8 million viewers across all platforms within just 7 days. The two actors had a real-life friendship before signing on, which translated perfectly to their on-screen partnership.

Ellis played Colin Glass, a rule-breaking CIA case officer. Gehlfuss is Bill Goodman, a by-the-book FBI special agent. Their odd-couple dynamic drives the entire show.

The premise is deceptively simple but brilliant. Glass and Goodman work out of the CIA’s New York Station as part of a joint CIA-FBI task force. Together, they uncover international plots, hunt terrorist cells, and expose geopolitical secrets that should stay buried.

The show’s success led to immediate crossover episodes with the original FBI series. Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and Missy Peregrym from the FBI have already appeared. More interagency action is planned for season two.

Renewing CIA for season 2 wasn’t guaranteed. The show faced production challenges before launch, with key cast departures in 2025. But Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss, and the creative team persevered. Their resilience paid off in blockbuster ratings.

Fall 2026 will bring these two unlikely partners back. FBI and CIA will return to CBS Monday nights in the 8 PM and 9 PM ET slots, respectively. Fans have months to theorise about cliffhangers, but the May 18 finale will provide answers first.

The real question isn’t whether the CIA will return. It’s what jaw-dropping moments await in that May 18 finale. With eight episodes already broadcast, the season has built momentum toward something massive. Goodman and Glass’s partnership deepened every week. Threats escalate. Secrets pile up.