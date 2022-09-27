CII deems Transgender Persons Act un-Islamic

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Tuesday deemed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 un-Islamic and not in line with the Sharia, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the top religious body said that many sections of the Transgender Act 2018 are not in conformity with Islamic teachings and could add to social problems in the country.

The CII asked the federal government to form a committee to review the transgender act and considered including legal experts and religious scholars in the committee.

پریس ریلیز pic.twitter.com/asvvvApCJM — Council of Islamic Ideology (@ciigov) September 27, 2022

CII is a constitutional body of Pakistan, responsible for giving legal advice on Islamic issues to the government and the Parliament.

The Senate body on human rights last week forwarded draft amendments in the Transgender Persons Act to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

The draft amendments presented by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan were forwarded to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) by the Senate body on human rights.

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights stated that an opinion was sought from the CII regarding the amendments as some provisions of the transgender bill were declared to be in contradiction with the Islamic principles of heredity.

