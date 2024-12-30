CII welcomes issuance of Seminary Registration Ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has welcomed the amendment in the Society Act and the issuance of the Seminary Registration Ordinance, calling it a positive step.

CII Chief Dr. Raghib Hussian Naeemi said after the sign of the president, registered seminaries have got legal status in the Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE).

Dr. Naeemi said that the ordinance should be passed by the National Assembly as soon as possible.

He added that seminaries have the freedom to register with any institution they choose.

The chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) praised the government’s cautious approach to resolving the madrasa registration issue.

The IIC chairman clarified that over 18,600 registered seminaries will not need to re-register.

For madrasas that are not registered anywhere, they will now have to make a decision, CII chief Dr. Raghib Hussain Naemi said.

He further stressed that the matter has been permanently resolved, and there should be no more politics over it.

President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday signed the Seminary Registration Act into law.

According to a National Assembly spokesperson, the Societies Registration Act 2024, makes it a law. The step comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to regulate and formalize the registration of various entities, including seminaries (Madrasas).

According to a National Assembly spokesperson, with President Zardari’s signature, the bill has been successfully converted into law. The National Assembly is expected to issue the gazette notification soon.

Under the new law, religious seminaries (Madrasas) will now be required to register under the Societies Registration Act, streamlining the regulatory framework for such institutions.