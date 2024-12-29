President signs Seminary Registration Act into law

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday signed the Seminary Registration Act into law, ARY News reported, quoting NA Secretariat.

According to a National Assembly spokesperson, the Societies Registration Act 2024, makes it a law. The step comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to regulate and formalize the registration of various entities, including seminaries (Madrasahs).

According to a National Assembly spokesperson, with President Zardari’s signature, the bill has been successfully converted into law. The National Assembly is expected to issue the gazette notification soon.

Under the new law, religious seminaries (Madrasahs) will now be required to register under the Societies Registration Act, streamlining the regulatory framework for such institutions.

Read more: Federal cabinet ‘okays’ presidential ordinance for seminary registration

The spokesperson confirmed that the matter was resolved through mutual understanding, ensuring that the implementation of the law takes place with consensus.

Last week, federal government agreed to all demands presented by Ittehad Tanzeemat Madaaris Deenia (ITMD) regarding Seminary bill.

According to reports, assurances have been given that the registration of Seminaries will be conducted under the Societies Act, addressing a key concern of the organisation.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that no joint session of Parliament will be convened to discuss this matter.

In line with the proposed amendments under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a notification is expected to be issued soon, formalising the agreement.