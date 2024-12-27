Federal cabinet ‘okays’ presidential ordinance for seminary registration

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday ‘okayed’ issuance of presidential ordinance for seminary registration, ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal cabinet approved two presidential ordinances including Societies Registration Amendment, focusing on the seminary registration.

Additionally, the Income Tax Ordinance which will help government to collect taxes from banks on the additional profit of Rs70 billion.

It is to be noted that PM Sharif recently held meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the seminary bill issue and other important developments.

Last week, federal government agreed to all demands presented by Ittehad Tanzeemat Madaaris Deenia (ITMD) regarding Seminary bill.

According to reports, assurances have been given that the registration of Seminaries will be conducted under the Societies Act, addressing a key concern of the organisation.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that no joint session of Parliament will be convened to discuss this matter.

In line with the proposed amendments under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a notification is expected to be issued soon, formalising the agreement.

The parliament had passed the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was sent to President Asif Ali Zardari for his assent but he returned the bill to the National Assembly citing concerns.

The president’s concerns revolve around the bill’s potential to create conflicts and undermine the existing laws governing seminaries.

One of the primary concerns raised by the President is the contradiction in the definition of a seminary within the bill’s various clauses. He also pointed out that the Madrassa Education Board Ordinance 2001 already exists, making new legislation unnecessary.