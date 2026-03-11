Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan attend ‘Peaky Blinders’ film premiere in NYC

The cast of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man gathered in New York on Tuesday night for the highly anticipated premiere of the film adaptation of the hit series.

Leading the red carpet was Cillian Murphy, who reprises his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in the long-awaited feature-length continuation of the beloved crime drama.

The premiere took place at the Directors Guild of America Theater, where Murphy was joined by co-stars Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson. Fans and photographers lined the venue as the actors arrived to celebrate the film’s debut.

Murphy, 49, looked sharp in a black two-piece suit paired with a dress shirt and a spotted tie, maintaining a classic and understated style on the red carpet. Keoghan, 33, also caught attention in a tailored pinstripe suit. The Irish actor plays Erasmus “Duke” Shelby in the film and appeared with a shaggy hairstyle reminiscent of his current portrayal of Ringo Starr in an upcoming film project about The Beatles.

Meanwhile, Ferguson brought glamour to the premiere in an elegant halter-neck evening dress featuring pleated detailing. The Swedish actress, 42, portrays identical twins Kaulo and Zelda in the film, a new addition to the expanding Peaky Blinders universe.

The original Peaky Blinders series aired for six seasons and 36 episodes before concluding, with creator Steven Knight announcing plans to continue the story through a feature film. The project was first teased in 2021 and officially confirmed last year, raising excitement among fans eager to see the Shelby family return.

While it has been made available to view in select cinemas from March 6, 2026, the wider public will be able to stream on Netflix from March 20. The Immortal Man picks up four years after the events of the series finale.