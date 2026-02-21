Cillian Murphy graces IFTA Awards with wife Yvonne McGuinness in Dublin

Cillian Murphy made a stylish appearance alongside his wife Yvonne McGuinness at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) held Friday at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

The Peal Blinders star is nominated for Lead Actor for his performance in the Netflix film Steve. He opted for a classic black suit, while McGuinness drew attention in a pink satin draped gown styled with sheer tights, knot heels and a distinctive scissor-design handbag.

The ceremony also welcomed fellow nominee Jessie Buckley, who is nominated for Best Lead Actress for her portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet.

Fresh from recent Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award wins, Buckley arrived in an elegant black off-the-shoulder gown, pairing the look with sandal-style heels and metallic drop earrings.

Buckley was joined by young co-star Bodhi Rae Breathnach, who played her daughter in the film.

Among other attendees were House of Guinness actor Anthony Boyle, Conversations with Friends star Alison Oliver and Ruth Bradley – who all were dressed to the nines for the event.

Actress Lola Pettigrew, who is nominated for northern Irish series Trespasses, put on a striking display in a nude sheer gown exposing her breasts and a pair of knickers underneath.

The dress featured a bondage-style belted corset and was paired with knee-high lace up leather boots.