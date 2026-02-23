Cillian Murphy hands Jessie Buckley her first BAFTA

Cillian Murphy injected a touch of emotion into an already remarkable night, while Jessie Buckley made history with her latest trophy win. The 36-year-old Irish actress won the BAFTA Award for Best Leading Actress on Sunday, February 22, for her acclaimed performance as Agnes Shakespeare in the historical drama Hamnet. She is the first Irish performer to win the British Academy Film Award for Best Leading Actress, making her victory a historic milestone.

During her tearful acceptance speech, the The Bride! actress reflected on her journey from a girl with a “nuclear bad fake tan” who aspired to be the next Judi Dench to standing on one of the largest stages in cinema. She dedicated the honor to her daughter, as well as to “the women past, present, and future.”

A powerful Irish-to-Irish exchange added even greater significance to the moment. When Murphy, 49, a former BAFTA winner himself, took the stage to present the prize to his fellow Irish actor, it became the most poignant highlight of the evening.

Notably, Buckley emerged victorious from a competitive field of nominees that included Jennifer Lawrence for Die, My Love, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, Julia Roberts for After the Hunt, Tessa Thompson for Hedda, and Eva Victor for Sorry, Baby. This BAFTA win further bolsters her stellar 2026 awards run, which already includes wins at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Critics’ Choice Awards. Buckley is now the front-runner for Best Actress at the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 15, 2026.

I corrected the awkward phrasing regarding the “leading actress award” and “platforms in the movie,” while ensuring all film titles were properly italicized for clarity. I also streamlined the transition regarding Cillian Murphy to make the narrative flow more naturally.