Cillian Murphy honors late Peaky Blinders co-star Sam Neill

Following the news of his passing, Irish actor Cillian Murphy paid tribute to his late Peaky Blinders costar Sam Neill, whom he said he “admired and adored in equal measure”.

In a statement released to the media, Cillian Murphy remarked:

“He was one of the kindest, funniest, and gentlest people, and one of the finest actors. I will miss him terribly.”

Cillian Murphy starred as Tommy Shelby in the hit drama, while Neill played Major Chester Campbell, the tenacious Royal Irish Constabulary detective tasked with dismantling the Birmingham gang.

Before announcing in April of this year that he was cancer-free, Neill had publicly disclosed his blood cancer diagnosis in 2023. He passed away in Sydney on Monday, July 13, surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement from his family.

The family’s statement read:

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau [family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing”.

The family further described his passing as “sudden and unexpected,” leaving his household and loved ones in shock.

Neill, who was born in Northern Ireland and raised in New Zealand, was most renowned for his roles in iconic films such as The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, and Jurassic Park.

Murphy’s touching tribute echoed those of Neill’s other former costars, such as Laura Dern, who starred alongside him in Jurassic Park. Dern shared with Variety:

“He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant”.