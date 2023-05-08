Cillian Murphy starrer ‘Oppenheimer’ trailer breaks the internet

A new trailer of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated movie ‘Oppenheimer’ has been released and it’s breaking the internet.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The IMDb stated that Oppenheimer tells a story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

‘Oppenheimer’ will release on July 21, 2023.

The Peaky Blinders and Inception star Cillian Murphy is playing the lead role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who is also known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. While Emily Blunt will play the role of his wife a biologist and botanist Katherine Oppenheimer.

The Martian star Matt Damon playing General Leslie Groves Jr. director of the Manhattan Project and ‘Little Women’ star Florence Pugh will be portraying a psychiatrist, Jean Tatlock.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Read more: CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S ‘TENET’ EARNS CRITICAL PRAISE

Earlier, director Christopher Nolan’s new thriller “Tenet” received warm reviews as U.S. cinema chains reopened with industry-wide safety measures aimed at reassuring audiences during a pandemic.

“Tenet” was the first big-budget movie from a major Hollywood studio to head to theatres since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered theatres around the world in March.