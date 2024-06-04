Cillian Murphy to return as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders film

Actor Cillian Murphy, who shot to fame following his portrayal of Thomas Shelby in the Peaky Blinders series, is set to reprise his role in a film at Netflix.

Directed by Tom Harper, production of the movie titled Peaky Blinders is scheduled to begin later this year in association with BBC Film, Variety reported on Wednesday.

The makers of the movie have kept the Plot details and further casting under wraps.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. … It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans,” Murphy said in a statement.

“When I first directed ‘Peaky Blinders’ over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. ‘Peaky’ has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix,” Harper said.

Peaky Blinders series creator Steven Knight has written the script for the upcoming movie and is also producing it along with Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley.

Murphy won his first Oscar – Best Actor for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who masterminded the atomic bomb, capping a glittering awards season that saw him snare a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and other prizes.