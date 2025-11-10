Cinematic tribute: Pakistan, Iran collaborate on Allama Iqbal film

In the recent development, officials from Pakistan and Iran are exploring co-production opportunities for an international film that will depict the life and philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The initiative was highlighted during a dinner hosted by the Iranian Consul General in Lahore. Punjab’s Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari announced that Pakistan and Iran could soon collaborate on a world-class feature film about Iqbal.

During the meeting, Minister Azma Bokhari revealed that the Punjab government had approved the establishment of a state-of-the-art Film City, with groundwork set to begin shortly. She said the proposal for Iranian collaboration would be formally presented to the Film City Committee, adding that the project’s design had already been finalised by the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab.

Bokhari also said that Pakistani producers were eager to create a cinematic portrayal of Iqbal that would not only highlight his intellectual legacy but would also strengthen cultural ties between the two countries. She added that Iran’s experience in film production could significantly enhance the project’s quality and outreach.

During the meeting the minister also encouraged Iranian investors to consider other ventures in Punjab, including the establishment of display centres for Iranian carpets, which she said were in high demand in Pakistan.

The dinner was attended by an Iranian delegation led by Dr Ahmad Noroozi, Director for Overseas Affairs at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), along with several senior officials from Punjab’s information and culture departments.

During the meeting, Dr Noroozi offered full cooperation in developing Punjab’s Film City, saying Iran’s own facility was among the most advanced in the region. He invited Pakistani filmmakers and officials to visit Iran’s Film City to explore potential areas of collaboration.

He also reassured IRIB’s willingness to support Quran recitation competitions and other cultural projects designed to foster closer ties.

The discussion around bringing Iqbal to the screen has gained attention in recent months. Earlier this week, federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar met Iranian media officials to discuss a proposed drama series on Iqbal’s life, planned to be produced jointly in Persian and Urdu.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, both sides expressed enthusiasm over a project that would reflect the poet’s spiritual influence across the Muslim world.

During that meeting, five memoranda of understanding were signed covering cooperation in training, technical support, and the exchange of media content between the two nations.

Officials noted that the proposed drama series could complement a feature film, expanding the reach of Iqbal’s message through television and digital platforms.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to honour Iqbal’s legacy; as the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives previously announced plans for large-scale projects to commemorate the poet’s 150th birth anniversary in 2027, including a feature film and drama series in partnership with Iran.

As per cultural observers say such projects represent a new phase for Pakistan’s entertainment industry, in which storytelling is used to bridge borders and highlight shared heritage. A film on Iqbal, they believe, would not only celebrate the poet’s vision of selfhood and unity but also serve as a cinematic dialogue between two nations linked by history, faith, and language.

If realised, the Pakistan-Iran Iqbal project could become a landmark collaboration — one that turns poetry into cinema, and philosophy into motion, much like the poet’s dream of awakening a generation through the power of thought.